Wanderers, Silver cry foul over Fisd Cup delayed money

Be Forward Wanderers and Silver Strikers have cried foul over Fisd Company Limited over the K20 million prize money for the winners and runners-up of last year’s Fisd Challenge Cup days after the deadline.

The Nomads won the cup after beating Silver Strikers 3-2 on December 23 2018 and they are expected to pocket K16 million while the Bankers are entitled to a K5 million cut.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) competition rules and regulations stipulate that the prize money should be paid within 30 days after the final match.

Article 7.3 of the rules reads: “Transfer of the prize monies will be effected by the organising committee within 30 days of the concluding of the competition of each stage of the Fisd Challenge Cup.”

The deadline expired on Wednesday and despite Fisd’s earlier promise to pay the money within the required time frame, the money had not been paid as of Friday, according to FAM.

“We haven’t received the money yet,” said the association’s director of competition and communications Gomezgani Zakazaka.

However, he could not be drawn to comment on what action they would take: “This is the first case to happen so I can’t outrightly say what we would do. Nonetheless, we are optimistic that Fisd will fulfil its obligation.”

Fisd marketing and communications manager, Wezzie Chiumia said they had delayed to remit the funds because the tournament wrapped up when the company had closed for Christmas and New Year holidays.

“The company closed for some days because of the festive holidays. We only opened two weeks ago. This is why we have delayed this year as compared to previous seasons,” he said.

Be Forward Wanderers vice-general secretary Chulu Mkangama has proposed that if the delay continues FAM should pay the clubs.

“We joined the competition through FAM. If Fisd is not paying the money, FAM should commit its funds and pay us. If the prize money comes, they will replace it,” he was quoted in the media.

