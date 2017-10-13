Malawi movie ‘Second Chance’ set for launch

GOSM production in association with Landline production have come together to produce a master piece movie titled “Second Chance’’.

The movie written by Isaac Misoya, is a story about a boy who lost his parents, brother whilst his girlfriend was impregnated by another man.

Misoya added these were the genesis of all problems in the life of the main actor, for he stopped believing in God, and he had no hope of life.

He said upon falling in love with a Christian girl he had a second chance to make things right with his life.

‘’The movie was inspired by a number of people whom I know were in the same situation, I thought it wise to bring encouragement to those who are going through the same situation, it’s not only here in Malawi but even in other countries,’’ Misoya explained.

‘’No matter what challenges might be on the way there is hope, after that right decisions have to be made in the midst of confusion for a man to overcome,’’ he added.

The movie was shot in Chinyonga, Manchinjiri, BCA and Chichiri and it has local talented actress like Mphalitso Kachigwada,

The movie was directed by Marko and is set to be out by the end of this month.

