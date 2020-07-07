Malawi MP Mwase tests Covid-19 positive: Deputy Clerk of Parliament death ‘not virus related’
Member of Parliament for Nkhata Bay North West Constituency Julius Chione Mwase has been diagnosed with coronavirus, the National Assembly has confirmed.
Chione Mwase, a member of the now opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), has become the first legislator with Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, to be hospitalised.
According to a statement from Parliament, Chione Mwase was being treated at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital while his close relations have been quarantined.
Mwase shared his tests results to fellow MPs chat group online.
“I just wanted to share with you that I have been tested positive of Covid-19. Now I have been admitted at Queens Elizabeth Hospital. Pray for me if I don’t make it we shall meet in heaven,” said Mwase.
He urged his fellow legislators whom he has been in contact with to go and have a test.
Malawi’s Parliament has since urged its members to get tested for the coronavirus amid growing fears about the impact the outbreak will have on the country.
“Following the development, Parliament is urging all Honourable Members, staff and their close family relations to go for voluntary testing,” said the statement.
Malawi’s Parliament has 193 members, with an average household size of six it means; at least 1,000 people will have to get tested.
The House rose on June 30 just after the new Minister of Finance Felix Mlusu had presented a provisional budget.
Earlier calls by the Speaker to limit the number of MPs in the chamber to 100 on account of Covid-19 were ignored by most Parliamentarians.
Meanwhile, the office of the Speaker has announced the death of deputy clerk of Parliament Henry Njoloma at MASM’s Area 12 clinic in Lilongwe on Monday.
But Parliament has quashed rumours that he had died of the coronavirus disease.
“According to hospital records, the cause of death is not related to COVID-19,” said the Clerk of Parliament.
The late Njoloma will be laid to rest on Wednesday in Mchinji.
Malawi’s Covid-19 cases have been sharply rising over the past two weeks and they now stand at 1,818 including 19 deaths.
Vice-President Saulos Chilima and former Karonga Central legislator Frank Mwenifumbo have publicly declared their status after going for coronavirus test.
Chilima and his wife Mary tested negative and Mwenifumbo tested positive.
Both Chilima and Mwenifumbo asked Malawians to go for coronavirus test to help in the fight of the further spread of the pandemic.
Chilima observed that the surge in the Covid-19 cases in the country was alarming and frightening. He called upon Malawians to unite in fighting the disease.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
The new administration need to appoint a Minister of Health as soon as possible to give a new direction. Looking at the escalating figures tilibe nthawi yodikila..tikachedwa apapa we are in deep crisis
zolozana zala sizitithandiza. Boma lathu lowala; tabwerani poyera pankhani ya mankhwala a zitsamba kapena achikuda. Please be serious about this request. Kapena anzathu a zakudya tabwerani poyera muthandize mthundu wa a Malawi. .
You were warned by Jappie Mhango and Phuka. Tonse alliance rubbished the existence of covid 19 in MALAWI ankatiuza kuti boma likungofuna donor support. Lero Deputy Secretary wa Chilima has died of COVID-19. Mwenifumbo is covid positive . Nkhatabay MP is covid +. Now here Deputy clerk of parliament watisiya . Though you are saying he has not died of Covid -19 we believe someone is being mean with the truth . Muphetsa anthu ambiri mu nyumba ya Malamulo. Joyce Banda failed to go to attend inauguration ceremony ya Lazaro claiming she is over 70 years and feared covid -19.… Read more »
Actually Joice Banda was right. Covid as a pandemic DOES NOT EXIST! Abale you mean all of a sudden dzimfine, dzibayo, chifuwa, befu, asthma etc zomwe zimachuluka nthawi yozizira tinazigonjetsa? You mean we have never had deaths due to Pneumonia, asthma and friends in the past which tend to increase in winter? The devil is prying on our fears and we are playing along as faithful sheep. Our very lives almost came to a stand still coz of a non existent monster. Okay, lets look at statistics. Currently we have roughly 2000 people infected and the infections increased in the… Read more »
I am HIV+ and have AIDS. Will likely survive the novel coronavirus.
Malawi wanga phunzira kulemekeza chomwe wina wanena. Committee ya covid the time it was annoucning the rising cases malawians were blaming them where are we now? Joyce Banda u said there is no covid whats this? Mulungu akukhululukireni kwambiri pa izo mwakhala mukunena and even apologize to malawians bcoz many are suffering bcoz they listened to what u said mainly u in the tonse alliance
Don’t say was ignored by most parliamentarians. Be honest. The tonse alliances rejected Covid 19 existence and all measures put forth to curb it. That’s a fact. Don’t twist it.
Don’t just say Tonse, how about the DPP and the boy Atupele? Did they followed the band?
I agree that is why it is a tall order for Tonse Alliance to come up with tangible solutions akungoti bo bo bo listening to the speech of the president, nothing but copying from Google on misconceptions of Covid 19.