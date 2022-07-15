Malawi music is booming – Phyzix

Malawi music is fast growing into a desirable booming product and will soon be competing on the global stage, multi-award winning songwriter and rapper marketer and banker Phyzix has said.

The bars killer, Phyzix, real name Noel Chikoleka, who is in the United Kingdom on a tour of duty says there is a pool of talented musicians in Malawi mature enough to compete on the international music scene if given a chance and opportunities.

The Follow hit-maker made the remarks earlier this week in Nottingham in an interview with one of UK’s popular radio stations 97.5 Kemet FM where he discussed the state of Malawi’s music.

Said Phyzix: “Malawi music is booming and going in a right direction. Malawi has plenty of talented musicians who just need a breakthrough to be up there on the global scale.

“We have talented music producers, singers, rappers and performers and a very rich deep and diverse music and dance culture.”

The Wife Material composer in a separate interview with Nyasa Times said now is the time for all Malawian musicians to come together and be united in order to push for an international agenda saying that is the only way to conquer the music world.

“We need to support each other and work together as one force because there power in unity and if we all work together and not compete against each other we will surely make it big together.

“Malawi music is very rich and we very exciting artists from the music old hands to the new creatives who are moving with with the global trends. I believe that soon, and very soon, Malawi will break the barriers and take over the reigns and all we need is but unity,” he said.

Phyzix wowed Malawians and other nationalities with a spirited performance during Malawi’s 58 Independence in Leeds, United Kingdom last Saturday.

Popularly known as King of the Ghetto, Phyzix is in the UK on the invitation of the British Government and he has had to step up to perform at Malawi’s Independence Celebrations after the shows headliner, Armstrong Kalua otherwise known as Onesmus in the music industry failed to travel to the UK due to visa issues. Despite having some official engagements, the chart-topping Malawian Rapper and Performer, Songwriter, Producer, Banker, Marketer and Entrepreneur excused himself to entertain diaspora Malawians and others at the UK Malawi Independence Day held at Clayton Hotel in Leeds City Centre. The celebrated Afro-hip-hop star, Phyzix, who started his music in 2006 and has 14 albums under his belt gave out a high-dozed power-packed performance that left the patrons in attendance and those watching online in awe. Malawi Association UK (MAUK) chairperson Tadeyo Mphande heaped praises on Phyzix saying: “Phyzix gave out the best performance and Malawians and those other (nationalities) who attended the shows online in the UK will cherish this experience for ever.” Mphande said apart from coming to the rescue of the event after Onesmus’s failure to make it to the UK, Phyzix proved himself to be the greatest rapper and that he conducted himself in a professional manner with an international manner. During the show, Phyzix, who is also known as Gamba wa Suit or Captain Bae paid tribute to fallen Too ghetto, Too gutter rapper and ‘young brother’, Martin ‘Martse’ Nkhata and he asked everyone in the audience to light up their phones and hold them high in his honour. Show host, MC Steve Chijota remarked after the show: “Phyzix is a show stopper. He is a very good artist but very disciplined professional and to everybody’s surprise most of his loyal fans in the UK are children. “It was very emotional to see how kids were singing all his songs and his attitude towards the kids was fantastic. Phyzix is not only a good music icon, he is also a great humanitarian. One patron Bettie Guwa widely known as Abiti Khologeti on Facebook said: ” Phyzix gave out a best show and played all his hit songs that conquered everyone. It was a great moment. “Phyzix made history. He made everyone happy and he is not only a good artist with energy, he is also a great human being, very humble and friendly to everyone, what a great artist. Cholapitsa chatilapitsa and dude has vibes.”

