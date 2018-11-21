Malawi Muslims want Prophet Muhammad’s Day national holiday: Eid Miladun-nabi

Muslims in the country wants government to declare birth of Holy Prophet Muhammed (Peace Be Upon Him) on the third month (Rabiul Awal) of the Islamic lunar calendar a public holiday as it is the case with other 51 countries in the world.

The Muslims renewed their request on Tuesday during this year’s Ziyarah Parade which marks the birthday of Prophet Muhamma known as Miladun-nabi.

Sheik Mathew Kawinga asked government President to consider declaring this day a national public holiday for the sake of about five million Muslims in Malawi.

“Muslism should be given more time to pray and trasact their business without being isturbed,” he said.

Thousands of Muslims took to the streets of Blantyre, Malawi’s second largest city and the country’s finance and commerce center, to celebrate the occasion.

Executive director for Al-Traq Qadeia Sunni Association Faizal Aboo also made the request during the previous Ziyarah Parade .

“Malawi as a democratic country needs to consider us, Muslims, to celebrate this birthday while at home and that those working should be given a full day of celebrations,” said Aboo.

“Those working should be given a full day off for these celebrations,” he added.

Milad–un–Nabi i is a national holiday in Muslim countries.

Government figures suggest that Muslims account for 12 percent of Malawi’s 14 million-strong population, while Muslims puts the number at 36 percent.

Islam is the second largest religion in the country after Christianity.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :