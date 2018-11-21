Malawi Muslims want Prophet Muhammad’s Day national holiday: Eid Miladun-nabi

Muslims in the country wants government to declare birth of Holy Prophet Muhammed (Peace Be Upon Him) on the third month (Rabiul Awal) of the Islamic lunar calendar a public holiday as it is the case with other 51 countries in the world.
The Muslims renewed their request on Tuesday during this year’s Ziyarah Parade which marks the birthday of Prophet Muhamma known as Miladun-nabi.
Sheik Mathew Kawinga asked government President to consider declaring this day a national public holiday for the sake of about five million Muslims in Malawi.
“Muslism should be given more time to pray and trasact their business without being isturbed,” he said.
Thousands of Muslims took to the streets of Blantyre, Malawi’s second largest city and the country’s finance and commerce center, to celebrate the occasion.
Executive director for Al-Traq Qadeia Sunni Association Faizal Aboo also made the request during the previous Ziyarah Parade .
“Malawi as a democratic country needs to consider us, Muslims, to celebrate this birthday while at home and that those working should be given a full day of celebrations,” said Aboo.
“Those working should be given a full day off for these celebrations,” he added.
Milad–un–Nabi i is a national holiday in Muslim countries.
Government figures suggest that Muslims account for 12 percent of Malawi’s 14 million-strong population, while Muslims puts the number at 36 percent.
Islam is the second largest religion in the country after Christianity.
but you have been so fine n Muhamad has been happy without the holiday. whats up with this new wave
That’s how they take cointries slowly penetrating the system Until it’s too late nowadays we all eat meat called Hallam because of them, now they want a holiday? No to this. The country is generated as an island where everybody wants to bring in their beliefs like Indians Ghand statue.
Not even in Saudi Arabia is this day a public holiday, they just observe it. Why do you want always want to compete with Christianity? Selfish!!!!!
Unfortunately you the one with an agenda.
Did you read the article?
Apart from your point that Saudi Arabia only observers it and not turn it into a public holiday is because they have Wahhabism in their blood.
That’s a different topic all together jeelabi.
Going back to the article it’s not to compete with Christianity or not to selfishly impose but rather request.
Request so those who want to celebrate it and be part of it (unlike you) can get a full days wage while they join their brothers and sisters in celebrating that’s all plain and simple .
Ndakana! This is a Christian nation! Period.
mwatsoka tsopano lasandulika mtundu wa mwana woyamwa magazi ngati nkhani ya BBC ndi chirichonse choyenera
kapena mwinamwake hyena man nation