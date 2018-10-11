Malawi National Library encourages Lilongwe girls to aim for science subjects

Malawi National Library Services (MNLS) assembled school-going girls at the library’s headquarters in Lilongwe to inspire them to a reading culture as well as to aim at taking a shot in science subjects such as technology, engineering and mathematics.

At the function MNLS launched an initiative named Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and they have already provided for STEM study Hub in all MNLS libraries for easy access to all science students.

In this section there is also learning materials which are provided by MNLS partners, Book Aid International, which most science students take good advantage of.

MNLS Book Development Officer Laura Malala said the STEM project aims at supporting students in their science subjects studies for them to prepare well for their examinations.

She told the girl students that science subjects are considered vital for national development and there is a need to inspire more youths, especially girls, by providing them with every learning material they may need and thus the launch of STEM.

“Our gratitude goes to Book Aid International and the whole education sector for their concerted efforts in nurturing fine reading culture in Malawi,” she said.

With the coming in of smartphones and computers, Malawi reading culture has drastically dwindled and it is against this background that MNLS will initiate different ways aimed at improving the reading culture.

Primary Education Advisor Coordinator Nelson Kachikuni commended MNLS for launching the specific project aimed at improved the reading culture as well as encouraging girls on science subjects, saying for Malawi education to strive, there is need of better reading facilities.

He said the importance of STEM in Malawian schools cannot be over emphasized.

