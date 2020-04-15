Malawi netball exports finding it tough in UK amid Covid-19

Three netball exports, Joyce Mvula, Laureen Ngwira and Towera Vinkhumbo, say things have gone sour in their careers during the lockdown in the United Kingdom amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Joyce Mvula and Laureen Ngwira are with Manchester Thunders while Towera Vinkhumbo is in her very first professional netball season in England with a club called Seven Stars.

Vinkhumbo says she has never experienced such a situation since she became a recognised netball player.

“We have had Ebola but the situation was not like this. This is the first time for me to play professional netball but it’s unfortunate that after playing only four games, our league was suspended. I had the heart to work hard.

“Our national team has also been affected. We were supposed to have an African Cup tournament but that again has been suspended. We are encouraging each other (Laureen and Joyce) to train on our own and we keep praying that the situation should normalise,” Vinkhumbo explained.

Vinkhumbo has also at times been featured in the country’s women’s football national team. She also plays basketball.

