Critic calls Minister Ben Phiri disinfecting market as ‘absolute mediocrity’

A number of ministers who sit on special Cabinet committee on coronavirus on Tuesday went flat out in various districts to see for themselves how district and town councils are fighting the deadly disease but critics have singled out Local Government Minister Ben Phiri’s act of widespread disinfecting at Kasungu market as “absolute mediocrity.”

Phiri visited central region tobaccong growing district of Kasungu to appreciate the council’s readiness to tackle the virus pandemic.

The Minister visited the district hospital and the main market where he also demonstrated disinfecting of the market.

But a government critic took to social media to question the Minister’s stunt.

Negracious Al-Majiduh Justin who uses the alias of ‘Lord Dennis QB’ on his Facebook account said what Minister Phiri did in widespread disinfecting in market was “absolute mediocrity”.

He wrote: “I think there is too much childish adventures being done.”

Scienticists say spraying streets and inside buildings might calm a worried public, but it’s too early to know whether such efforts reduce transmission.

Most transmission of the virus comes from breathing in droplets that an infected person has just breathed out — not from touching surfaces where it may be lurking.

In Dedza, Minister of Agriculture Francis Kasaila said the government is facing challenges to import equipment and materials for the fight against Covid-19 because they are increasingly scarce on the international market due to rising demand.

Speaking after visiting Dedza District Hospital, Kasaila, who is also a member of the Special Cabinet Commitee on COVID-19, said there are also delays in haulage as most airliners are grounded.

A lot of Mozambicans are flocking to Dedza district hospital to seek medical treatment a development that has worried health officials in the district. The health officials say the Mozambicans pose a Covid-19 risk to the fight against the disease.

Minister of Education, Science and Technology, William Susuwele Banda, who is also a member of the Special Cabinet Committee on Coronavirus was at Ntcheu District Hospital where among others, he is appreciating the facility’s preparedness on Covid-19.

Ntcheu District Director of Health and Social Services, Dr. Isaac Mbingwani has told the minister that currently, the district is following 34 suspect cases who are on self-quarantine.

So far, the country has 16 confirmed cases of Coronavirus with two deaths.

The World Health Organisation has categorized cases in this pandemic into suspect cases, probable cases and confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that the Canadian national of Burundi origin who succumbed to COVID-19 in Area 25, Lilongwe was a famous musician and practicing Doctor in Quebec, Canada.

He was in Malawi to visit his wife, who is waiting for Canadian citizenship documents to relocate to Canada.

His burial site has since been dignified by members of the Burundi and Rwanda community in Malawi.

His name was Willy Niyomwungere.

Wreaths and a tombstone plaque were laid on the grave, to honour and dignify his final resting place.

He is survived by a wife and two daughters.

