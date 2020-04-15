Malawi teachers demand April salaries before lockdown 

Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM) has asked government through the ministry of education to pay the April teachers salary by Friday this week before nationwide lockdown which comes into effect on Saturday.

According to a statement seen by Nyasa Times dated April 15, 2020 and signed by the organization’s president Willie Malimba and secretary general Charles Kumchedwa, teachers need to buy their needs in advance.

“Minister of education must be aware that most teachers in Malawi are working far from their home of origin and TUM is aware that salaries received last month cannot take teachers through this lockdown period, hence our demand,” reads part of the statement.

While not stating its action especially if government failed to hear its demand, TUM said it believe the ministry of education will deal with the matter seriously.

However, Minister of Education William Susuwele Banda told Nyasa Times that his office is yet to receive the said statement hence it was difficult for him to issue a comment.

Lockdown according Minister of Health Jappie Mhango is for 21 days that will start from 18 April to 9 May 2020.

