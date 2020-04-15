Malawi teachers demand April salaries before lockdown 

April 15, 2020 Tiwonge Kumwenda-Mhango - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Teachers Union of Malawi  (TUM) has asked government through the ministry of education to pay the April teachers salary by Friday this week before nationwide lockdown  which comes into effect on Saturday.

Teachers  demand pay before lockdown

According to a statement seen by Nyasa Times dated  April 15, 2020 and signed by the organization’s president Willie Malimba and secretary general Charles Kumchedwa, teachers need to buy their needs in advance.

“Minister of education must be aware that most teachers in Malawi are working far from their home of origin and TUM is aware that salaries received last month cannot take teachers through this lockdown period, hence our demand,” reads part of the statement.

While not stating its action especially if government failed to hear its demand, TUM said it believe the ministry of education will deal with the matter seriously.

However, Minister of Education William  Susuwele  Banda told Nyasa Times that his office is yet to receive the said statement hence it was difficult for him to issue a comment.

Lockdown according Minister of Health Jappie Mhango is for 21 days that will start from 18 April to 9 May 2020.

Mpakateni
Susuwele, do you have to wait to see the letter to come up with a plausible decision to the request? Is it not necessary to pay not only teachers , but all civil servants before the lockdown begins in the absence of what other countries are doing for the citizens like offering them free electricity, free eater , suspending rentals etc. What will your government do for the of Malawi to ease the pain during this lockdown? You cant even think of providing water to the people in townships of Blantyre, Zomba, Lilongwe and Mzuzu,

2 hours ago
