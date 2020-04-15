Mtambo appoints ‘Lord Denning’ as spin doctor of his political movement

Politician Timothy Mtambo, a former firebrand human rights activist, has announced the appointment of Negracious Al-Majiduh Justin, who is a social commentator on Facebook under the pseudo name of ‘Lord Denning QB’, as spin doctor for his political movement.

Mtambo said in a public notice that South Africa- based Justin will hold the position of communications and public relations strategist in Citizens for Transformation (CFT)-People Power Movement.

In his announcement, Mtambo said Justin is “a patriot who brings massive media and legal experience.”

Justin, who currently works for Shepherd Bushiri Investments as an administrator for the publications of Prophet Shephered Bushiri, is known for his legal analysis on social media.

His appointment, according to Mtambo—who led a series of protests that at times turned ugly to push for Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah and her fellow commissioners to resign for allegedly mismanaging the May 21 2019 presidential election— will help manage communications of the political movement.

In his post on social media, Justin said he has accepted “a call to a national duty” which he cannot decline.

The movement endorsed the electoral alliance between Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Party.

Mtambo, who calls himself ‘Commander-in-chief’ of the CFT and was recently accused of aligning his political interests to MCP, said the movement will assist MCP and UTM Party and their alliance partners to unseat President Peter Mutharika and his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the fresh presidential election tentatively set for July 2 2020.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!