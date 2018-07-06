Malawi netball icons Ngwira, Mvula, Waya to get achievements honour in UK

United Kingdom-based Malawian netball players Laureen Ngwira, Joyce Mvula and coach Mary Waya will be honoured by Malawi High Commission in London on Tuesday .

According to Malawi High Commissioner to UK Kena Mphonda, the three will be honoured for their achievements in UK’s Vitality Netball League.

Ngwira has been heralded as one of the outstanding players at Team Northambria that earned her Player of the Season nomination in Vitality Netball League.

“It is more humbling to lear that I am being recognised by the Malawi High Commission,” said the former Tigresses shooter.

On the other hand, Mvula who plays for Manchester Thunder, said she is “delighted” with the honour.

The former Blue Easgles Sisters towering shooter has been impressive after joining Manchester Thunder in 2016.

Waya, on the other hand, became the first Malawian to coach in UK after Hertfordshire Mavericks appointed her shooters coach in February this year.

Malawi’s first netball export Mwawi Kumwenda plies her trade in Australia and she recently clinched a deal with Australia’s Berwick Nissan sponsorship for her impressive performance in Super Netball League.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :