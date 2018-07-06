Malawi netball icons Ngwira, Mvula, Waya to get achievements honour in UK

July 6, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

United Kingdom-based  Malawian netball players  Laureen Ngwira, Joyce Mvula and  coach Mary Waya will be honoured by  Malawi High Commission in London on Tuesday .

Lauren Ngwira: To be honoured

Joyce Mvula stars for Manchester Thunder

Waya: To be honoured

According to Malawi High Commissioner to UK Kena Mphonda, the three will be honoured for their achievements in UK’s Vitality Netball League.

Ngwira has been  heralded as one of the outstanding  players at Team Northambria that earned her  Player of the Season nomination in Vitality Netball League.

“It is more humbling to lear that  I am being  recognised by the Malawi High Commission,” said  the former Tigresses shooter.

On the other hand,  Mvula  who plays for Manchester Thunder, said she is “delighted” with the honour.

The former Blue Easgles Sisters towering shooter  has been impressive after joining Manchester Thunder  in 2016.

Waya, on the other hand, became the first Malawian to coach in UK after Hertfordshire Mavericks appointed her shooters coach in February this year.

Malawi’s first netball export Mwawi Kumwenda plies her trade in Australia and she recently clinched a deal with Australia’s Berwick Nissan sponsorship for her impressive performance in Super Netball League.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

More From Nyasatimes