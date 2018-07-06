Lulu, Namadingo and Skeffa to share stage for independence gig at BICC

Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe will be the venues for fun seekers  on Saturday 7th July where  music doyens; Lulu, Patience Namadingo and Skeffa Chimoto will be performing live at an event dubbed Independence trio as  Malawi celebrates 54 years of  independence.

Lulu, Namadingo & Skeffa for 54th independence celebration gig at BICC

One of the organizers, Nicodemus Katimba said they have done all necessary preparations and people should expect the colorful event.

“We have touched base in terms of preparations, everything is in place and people should expect nothing but the classy event that they have never seen for while”, he said

Katimba said the event is also aimed at bringing people together and reflect what the country has achieved in the past years.

“The purpose of this event is also to celebrate the 54th Malawi’s Independence Day, Families are encouraged to come and celebrate with us through music”, he added

In an interview Skeffa Chimoto said being his first time to perform at Bingu Conference centre he is prepared enough to give the best performance.

“I am excited to be part of this event; I’m prepared to give the best performance that will leave people starving for more”, he said

On his part Patience Namadingo said he is fresh from Germany and he will offer the best.

Slated to start at 7PM the event will attract an entry fee of K10 000 standard and K20 000 VIP.

