Malawi, Norway Sign $19.5 Million Health Sector Support Deal

The Government of Malawi has signed a US$19.5 million (approximately MK34.1 billion) financial agreement with the Kingdom of Norway, a move hailed as a major boost to the country’s health sector.

The signing ceremony took place today at Capital Hill in Lilongwe, where Minister of Finance Joseph Mathyola Mwanamveka and officials from the Royal Norwegian Embassy formalized the Bilateral Grant Agreement aimed at financing the Health Services Joint Fund (HSJF).

Expressing gratitude on behalf of President Arthur Peter Mutharika and the people of Malawi, Mwanamveka described the support as “timely and transformative.”

“On behalf of His Excellency the President and the people of Malawi, I wish to express our profound gratitude to the Royal Norwegian Embassy for this intervention. This support will go a long way in improving the quality of healthcare delivery in our country,” Mwanamveka said.

He noted that the grant aligns with the Health Sector Strategic Plan III, which seeks to strengthen healthcare systems, expand access to essential services, and improve public financial management.

Mwanamveka emphasized that Norway’s contribution reflects a deep trust in Malawi’s reform agenda and commitment to good governance and fiscal transparency.

“This agreement is not only about funding—it is a vote of confidence in our progress as a nation. It demonstrates that partners like Norway believe in the work we are doing to make our health sector more resilient, efficient, and accountable,” he added.

The Health Services Joint Fund, established in 2015, pools resources from multiple partners—including Norway, Germany (KfW), the United Kingdom, and the Flemish Government—to support Malawi’s health priorities. Since its inception, the fund has mobilized over US$182 million to finance key infrastructure and service delivery improvements.

Through the HSJF, Malawi has already recorded tangible progress, including:

Installation of a CT scanner at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH);

Establishment of neurosurgery services at QECH with new equipment;

Procurement of advanced medical equipment for the Lilongwe Institute of Neurosurgery and Orthopedics (LION) at Kamuzu Central Hospital;

Construction of new health centres in Chilinde, Chiponde, Nancholi, Khwisa, and Makina, collectively serving over 150,000 people.

Speaking at the same event, Minister of Health Madalitso Chidumu Baloyi lauded the Norwegian government for its consistent partnership, describing the grant as a “lifeline for Malawi’s healthcare system.”

“This support will help us expand essential health services, improve hospital infrastructure, and ensure that more Malawians—especially in rural areas—can access quality care,” Baloyi said.

Officials from the Royal Norwegian Embassy reaffirmed their country’s continued commitment to Malawi’s health and development agenda, highlighting the partnership as a model for effective, transparent, and results-driven aid.

The signing of this agreement marks yet another milestone in Malawi’s long-standing partnership with Norway, reinforcing shared goals of universal health coverage, stronger local systems, and a healthier future for all Malawians.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :