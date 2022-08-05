Malawi Parliament confirms new Police Chief Yolamu

Merlyne Nachulu Yolamu has unanimously been confirmed through a voice vote, becoming the first ever woman Inspector General of Police in the country following the Public Appointments Committee of Parliament (PAC) recommendation to the House for confirmation.

The New Inspector General was born on 22 August, 1963 and she joined the Malawi Police in 1985 rising through different ranks within the Malawi Police Service.

She holds a Masters degree in Public policy obtained in 2013 at University of London and Bachelors degree in Human resources obtained at University of Malawi, Chancellor College in 2010 before being appointed Deputy Inspector General of Malawi Police.

PAC Chairperson Joyce Chitsulo said they looked at the legal framework of the appointment, matters of corruption of the nominee and hearing of the committee with the appointee on her knowledge.

She said they established that she has a clean record and were convinced with the appointee’s responses on nepotism allegations at police, corruption fight, work ethics and relationship between police and the general public.

Chitsulo adds the Committee was also satisfied with Yolamu’s qualifications, knowledge and her interest to manage professional and independent police.

Both the opposition and government side of the House supported her nomination in an unprecedented.

The Democratic Progressive Party through lawmaker for Zomba Chisi, Mark Botomani and UDF through Mangochi South legislator Lilian Patel supported the appointment.

Speaking in parliament on behalf of his party, Botomani however urged the IG to rise above politics and be impartial.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!