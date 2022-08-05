Chakwera appoints new head for Immigration

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has appointed Brigadier General Charles Kalumo (retired) as Director General for the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services.

Minister of Information and Government spokesperson Gospel Kazako has confirmed of the appointment on his face book wall

Prior to this development, Kalumo served as National Chairperson for the War Veterans and Ex-service league of Malawi.

He replaces Elvis Thodi who was arrested in 2021 on suspected corruption charges.

