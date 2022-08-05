Undule describes Mpesi’s appointment at MEC as the best choice

Malawi human rights activist Undule Mwakasungula has described the newly appointed Chief Elections Officer (CEO)Andrew Mpesi at the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) as the best choice for the pollster. MEC this week announced the appointment of Mpesi who emerged successful in a competitive interview the Commission held recently. But his appointment has not pleased the erstwhile governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which argues that the new CEO has some political affiliation with the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) – the main partner in the Tonse Alliance government.

DPP National Organizing Secretary Chimwemwe Chipungu told journalists in the week that Mpesi is a stronger supporter of the Tonse Alliance government.

But Mwakasungula said demonizing Mpesi as an MCP operative is unfair, especially considering his credentials and professional track record. “His credentials and professional track record are above his partisan affiliation. Important to remember that the position and appointment of the CEO of MEC has always been very contentious ever from the era of UDF, PPP, DPP and now Tonse Alliance, therefore these concerns are not new at all,” he said.

Mwakasungula added: “It is surprising and unfortunate that some quarters are raising concerns regarding Mr Andrew Mpesi appointment being political and suspicious while he went through an open process of interviews and selection.

“The concerns raised are baseless aimed at tarnishing Andrew’s professional reputation for the credentials of Andrew Mpesi outside politics deserves him the position of MEC Chief Elections Officer.”