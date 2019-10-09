Malawi parliament political leadership tell Nankhumwa apologise to Speaker

Malawi Parliament’s Business Committee has agreed that Leader of the House Kondwani Nankhumwa should apologise to Speaker Catherane Gotani Hara over a letter which describes Hara as arrogant and biased towards the opposition.

Parliament’s Business Committee is the political leadership of the 193-strong House which met on Tuesday following a commotion caused by opposition legislators over the letter.

The opposition legislators say the letter was not in accordance with the House decorum and questions why it was leaked to social media platforms even before it reached Hara.

Acting Leader of Opposition Lobin Lowe said the business committee agreed that Nankhumwa should address the House and make an apology when the parliamentarians resume meeting at 2pm today, Wednesday.

In a separate interview, Nankhumwa conceded it was wrong for the letter to find its way into the social media platforms before it reached the Speaker herself.

Hara has since responded to the letter but its contents are yet to be known to the public.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :