Parliament funds controversial 2 stadia for Bullets, Wanderers

Malawi Parliament on Tuesday approved the controversial construction of two stadia for Nyasa Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers despite stiff criticism from the public and other sectors of the society.

Parliamentarians from both sides of the aisle approved a K9 billion budget for the ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture.

The K9 billion national budget for the ministry also caters for the stadia construction project at a cost of K1.6 billion this financial year.

The approval comes at a time when parliament’s own Budget and Finance Committee chaired by Sosten Gwengwe said it was against the Public Finance Act to use public money for the construction of privately owned infrastructures.

Oxfam, an international NGO pleaded with the government to channel the K1.6 billion for the pro-poor development activities.

Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture officials told members of parliament’s Public Accounts Committee that the government would now own the two stadia together with the private football outfits, a departure from what President Peter Mutharika originally told the nation.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :