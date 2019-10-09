CCAP Livingstonia Synod church cleric stabs debt collector, bolts

Malawi Police in Mzuzu are looking for a church cleric who stabbed a debt collector on a chest with an arrow.

Gift Nlhane, the debt collector met his fate when he went to the house of the church cleric Hekeiko Mambo of the Livingstonia synod to ask for K1.4 million which the reverend took from a village group in 2018.

One of the people who accompanied Nhlane to the house of the reverend at Ekwendeni in Mzimba said after the issue was introduced to the man of God, he quietly got back into his house, brought out the arrow and stabbed Nlhane in the chest.

Nlhane is currently receiving medical treatment at Ekwendeni mission hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

Police say they have mounted a search for the reverend who is still on the run.

Livingstonia synod general secretary Reverend Levi Nyondo said Mambo faces disciplinary action by the church once caught.

Mambo is a lecturer of theology at University of Livingstonia.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :