Chaos in Liwonde as student teachers protest over water

Student teachers at Machinga Teachers College on Tuesday went on rampage, closing the main Zomba-Liwonde road, demanding solutions to water problems at the newly opened college.

The student teachers say the college has had no running water for three weeks running, posing a threat to the students and lecturers.

The students feel management is not doing enough to improve the situation.

College administrators refused to comment on the issue and police spokesperson in the district Davie Sulumba said the police were taken unawares.

“We were not informed of the impending demonstrations on the main road, motorists were negatively affected, they were inconvenienced,” said Sulumba.

He said the police would investigate the matter further.

