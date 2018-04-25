Malawi Parliament tells ACB to speed up Cashgate cases

Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has told the graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to speed up all cashgate related cases, saying the successful prosecution of the convicts can lead to the recovery of the money.

Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Maxwell Thyolera said the K30 billion looting of money at Capital Hill, the seat of government in Lilongwe should not take years as was the case with the infamous K187 million ministry of Education loot involving the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) secretary general Grazider Jefrey and former vice president Cassim Chilumpha.

“The cases can be a drain on public resources if they take long to prosecute. We want prosecutors to fast track the prosecution of all the cash-gate related cases,” said Thyolera.

Director of the ACB Reyneck Matemba told the meeting in Lilongwe on Tuesday that sometimes the prosecution of corruption cases are delayed because of lack of resources.

“But corruption cases are very complex, complicated therefore we have to take time to do the right things if we are to secure conviction,” he said.

The meeting took place at a time when the State wants to take to court politicians allegedly involved in the cash-gate cases, including former president Joyce Banda who jets into the country on Saturday.

ACB spokesperson Egritta Ndala said earlier that the investigations on Banda continues.

