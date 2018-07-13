Malawi Police arrest M1 Road ‘midnight‘ thugs

July 13, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter 4 Comments

Malawi Police in Ntcheu have  arrested  seven suspected thugs who have been attacking motorists  along the M1 road, particularly around Kachipeya area which is between Lizulu and Njolomole in Ntcheu district after other six  were jailed.

The suspected thugs arrested

The suspects  arrested on Thursday are; Paul Pasiford 57, Medas Sungani 26, both from Hauya village; Sympathy Mcford 21,  Fanuel Samson 16,   Nepias Samson 20  from Kamko village; Geofrey Laston 17, and  Felix Laston 19, from Kachipeya village.

Motorists travelling on this road, mostly at night, have for a long time been targeted by people who block the road with big rocks, and sometimes with heavy plunks of trees, aiming at robbing  the travellers.

Property worthy of millions has been lost in the process, and individuals left with life threatening injuries after being hurt with pangas.

Having received reports of the same, Ntcheu Police started patrolling the whole area every night since  six pople  who hail from Mapira village, T/A Chakhumbira in the district were in 2016 slapped  with 8 years imprisonment with hard labour (IHL) for being found guilty of Intentionally Endangering safety of persons Travelling By Road contrary to Section 237 (C) of the Penal Code.

The convicts were 42-year-old (ex-convict and ring-leader) Willy John, Tiago Yohane 35 years old, Petulo Sakondwera Enock, 21, Tchethani Francis 21 years old, Talani Fumbutsani, 26, and 22-year-old Chipiliro Clement.

In addition, the Station engaged  traditional leaders and other stake holders in senstising the communities around, about the ugly side of this evil act.

According to  Ntcheu Police Public Relations Officer,  Hastings Chigalu, the intervetions seemed to have a positive impact, only for the problem to  resurface again this time around. This forced  the Station to change the whole approach to the problem.

“The Station has put in place enough measures to arrest the situation once and for all. The arresting of the seven suspects in a single day is a clear testimony that efforts to curb the malpractice have started bearing fruits,” Chigalu said in a statement.

Some of the arrested suspects were on Police wanted list for re-arrest. They have been jumping court bail for the past six months after committing similar offences.

Police said the suspects will appear in court soon to answer a case of  ‘Intentionally Endangering Lives of People Travelling by Road’  which contravenes section 237 of the Penal Code.

All the suspects hail from Traditional Authority Chakhumbira in the district.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

4
Leave a Reply

avatar
4 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
NoweloZangapheGIRIMOTIMASO ENA Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Nowelo
Guest
Nowelo

Brava Malawi Police Service!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
28 minutes ago
Zangaphe
Guest
Zangaphe

Alibe nsapato kapena achita kuvula ? Kumvetsa chisoni….Koma saamva chisoni when they want to attack someone

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
29 minutes ago
GIRIMOTI
Guest
GIRIMOTI

AKWIDZINGENI ZENZENI

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
MASO ENA
Guest
MASO ENA

Thought they’re Europeans going by the names!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago

More From Nyasatimes