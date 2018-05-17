Malawi police arrest Thyolo herbalist after death of man treated to stop boozing

A herbalist in the southern region‘s tea growing district of Thyolo is facing criminal charges following the death of Ndaziona Duli who died after taking herbs which he alledly prescribed him meant to stop him from excessive beer drinking.

Bitoni Malata, 67, is facing count of causing death and is currently in police custody.

Thyolo Police Public Relations Officer, Amos Tione, said the deceased together with his brother Muleke Duli went to Tione to get some traditional medicine to stop them from drinking beer.

“Ndaziona 36, and his brother Muleke 76, wanted to stop drinking and they consulted the herbalist, Bitoni Malata, for assistance,” said the police spokesman

Tione said it was reported to by Muleke that the deceased died as he failed to follow the prescription given, of taking the herbs whilst sober.

He said the deceased died after vomiting for some time.

Tione said police went to the scene of the accident and collected the body to Thyolo District Hospital for postmortem.

Police are still carrying out investigations on the herbs used.

The Duli brothers are from Mkusa Village, while the herbalist, Biton Malata, comes from Kautuka Village, all from Traditional Authority Khwethemule in Thyolo District.

