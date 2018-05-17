Mzava named the ‘Most Appearances Player’ at Golden Arrows

Malawi National Football team captain Limbikani Mzava has been named the most Appearances player at his South African club Golden Arrows for the 2017/2018 season.

The Flames center-back become the only player to make the record at the club for the 2017/2018 season after being featured in 32 games.

According to the information posted on Arrows Facebook page on Thursday (May 17 2018) Mzava has managed to take the most appearances player category for two consecutive seasons having done the same in2016/2017 season with the same total number of games.

The 24-year-old former ESCOM United and Black Aces star has been one of the solid rock at the back of Lamontville side since he joined the team in 2016 from Bloemfontein Celtic.

He also helped the team in the just ended season by scoring vital goals in the ABSA Premier League and other competitions.

