Malawi Police attack Zodiak journalists as they cover Mzuzu City Council flush vendors off the streets

June 23, 2018 Judith Moyo -Nyasa Times 3 Comments

The Malawi Police Service is, once again, on the spot for assaulting and injuring journalists at work — two Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) reporters were attacked by a group of police officers in Mzuzu on Friday.

Zodiak journalists Kumwenda (left)  and Cheyo attacked in the line of duty

The police officers behaving like hired goons, attacked Musase Cheyo and Towera Kumwenda – both from Zodiak – who were covering a joint sweep by Mzuzu City Council (MCC) rangers and police to flush vendors off the streets after they defied a June 15 deadline.

The two were shocked when police struck with brute force.

The journalists had to be referred to Mzuzu Health Centre (MHC) for treatment after one of the ugliest scenes of media attacks in the recent past.

“It is very sad that this is happening to the media in this country,” said Cheyo, who suffered swollen left eye.

Cheyo  also complained of  severe pain in the chest, ribs, hip-joint and legs.

Kumwenda condemned police conduct terming it “unfortunate”.

The journalists said they had obtained permission from Northern Region Police public relations officer Peter Kalaya to cover the exercise; and had explained the same to their assailants.

Tenzi Mzungu
Guest
Tenzi Mzungu

Mukufanana ndi ma vendor wo muzivala uniform

Muswahili Mambo Sana
Guest
Muswahili Mambo Sana

That’s the Malawi Police under our acting Inspector General Of Police Jose. He is just as good as a DPP young democrat , yet we are going towards general elections in 2019 ? What a fool we are bringing on board as our Inspector General ?

Dziko
Guest
Dziko

Very sad and shameful. We need a professional police not this mess

