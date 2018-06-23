BAU Cyprus University holds introductory sessions in Malawi

With the aim of providing opportunity for students to benefit from equal level of education and enabling them to have an international vision, Bahcesehir Cyprus University (BAU) recently held introductory sessions in Malawi.

The sessions were held at Victoria Hotel in Blantyre and Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe on Thursday and Friday respectively.

Prior to the sessions, BAU officials also visited Lilongwe Academy, Kamuzu Academy and Saint Andrews High School.

Speaking in an exclusive interview, BAU official Nukhet Tanol said after learning that the country has a high number of school dropouts due to early pregnancies, the University will give to scholarships to girls willing to continue with their education.

“I am passionate about girl education. Therefore, we as Bahcesehir Cyprus University are intrested in introducing our Global University to Malawi and provide our Higher Eduction oppurtunities for Malawian students,” Tanol said.

She then revealed that the University offers 50 percent scholarships to all international students and also offers 100 percent scholarships for High Achievers.

Tanol added that BAU Cyprus is one of the safest places around the globe, saying it is located in the capital city of the island which sits on the Mediterranean sea.

BAU Global Education Network comprises of 5 universities (BAU Cyprus being the sixth) and 2 language schools located in 3 continents (North America, Europe Asia) and 7 countries.

“Since we are a new university we have the opportunity to develop our programs and policies in the light of the expectaions and values of our partners, and thereby develop a unique service of the highest quality of education with our highly experienced staff who are familiar with African students and their needs,” Tanol explained.

She added: “We have carefully looked at the types of the educational programs that are most required by the African community, and at the expectations and values of the students and their families that need to be satisfied during a study-abroad programme.”

One of BAU Malawian students, Liko Zimba hailed the universityfor the scholarships and good learning environment.

He said as BAU, the university is committed to students welfare and safety, as well as to quality education.

“BAU is also open to dialogue for further programmes that can benefit Malawian communities. BAUaims at having an equal level of education on different campuses in different continents and countries,” Zimba said.

