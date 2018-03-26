Malawi police chief warns detectives over friendship with criminals

The Inspector General of Malawi police, Lexten Kachama, has warned detectives in police service against befriending criminals, saying this would dent the image of the law enforcers.

Kachama said this when he presided over the graduation of 200 police detectives on Monday in Blantyre.

“You must work efficiently and effectively in your job to protect lives of people and their property,” said Kachama.

He also warned them against engaging in corruption, saying the police would fire any officer who engages in corruption.

Meanwhile, Kachama has dismissed as untrue online reports which indicated that he wants to resign as police chief.

“Politics is not my ambition. The reports were just cooked up to damage my reputation. I have no interest in politics,” he said.

Kachama therefore said he has no plans to resign in order to join politics.

The issue was posted on Facebook page last week.

