Malawians question Bushiri’s silence on charity: Is he broke?

Some Malawians have taken to social media to question Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s deafening silence on charity works.

Prophet Bushiri has made name for himself as one of Malawi’s leading philanthropist owing to his generosity towards the vulnerable not just in Malawi but in different countries across the globe.

However, the South African based preacher has been silent recently on charity and tongues have wagged as what could be the cause.

Debates monitored by Nyasa Times on social media, especially Facebook and Twitter, indicate that various Malawians are surprised as to what is happening with Prophet Bushiri’s giving spirit.

Some are even suggesting that, perhaps, Bushiri is broke—to mean, he cannot sustain funding his multi-million charity projects.

Nyasa Times asked Ephraim Nyondo, the communications director for Prophet Bushiri to seek the position of the prophet regarding the matter of charity.

Nyondo said Prophet Bushiri cannot manage to comment on anything that people discuss on social media.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :