Malawi Police confirms lorry  brakes failed to function, killed 3 at Game Complex

Malawi police has confirmed that the accident that occurred just outside Lilongwe City Mall (Game Complex) was due to a lorry brakes failing to function.

Lilongwe Police spokesman Kingsley Dandaula said a lorry registration CK3680 driven by Billiat Kapola killed here pedestrians.

He said the lorry plunged into another vehicle and killed two unidentified women and a man on the spot.

“The driver was coming fro the Air Wing to collect sand. After reaching Crossroads Mall, he noted that the vehicle had problems with brakes, but he continued driving towards Old Toen where he lost control on reaching the Game Complex,” said Dandaula.

Police has also recorded another accident in Lilongwe at Kandikole in Area 36 where two people were killed – a 50-year-old Mercy Chibweya and a 10-year-old boy identified as Gerald Binali.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :