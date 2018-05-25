Malawi Police has no clue on murder of Dowa girl: Still under investigation

Malawi Police are still investigating a case in which a five-year old girl, Monica Chunga, was allegedly murdered in March this year in Dowa.

Speaking in an interview Dowa Police Station’s Officer in Charge, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Owen Maganga, said the case might take longer since police have recorded no concrete evidence that the suspect, identified as Mrs. Mponda, really committed the offence.

He said the murder squad from police headquarters in Lilongwe questioned some of the people alleged to have evidence about the case, but all have since denied having information.

The former Presidential guard commander was speaking at one of the full council meetings held at the Boma.

Maganga said police in the district could not provide a comprehensive report as demanded by the council members during the meeting, saying doing so would derail the whole process of providing tangible evidence.

He, therefore, appealed to the general public in the district or any one with concrete evidence about the case, to provide such information to speed up the case.

Maganga took advantage of the meeting to apologize for the teargas which spread to Dowa District Hospital’s wards during the fracas related to the murder, saying teargas cannot be controlled but the aim was to protect lives and property.

According to Maganga, police had received well placed information that some people, taking advantage of the fracas, planned to petrol-bomb Dowa Police Station with Chipiku Stores and the district hospital’s drug store as their targets.

The OC, however, said he was pleased that no one died in the fracas, except for the fainting of one police officer and a nurse who was asthmatic.

He appealed to all to work hand in hand with those investigating the murder case for it to be concluded. He also observed that the case was connected to witchcraft allegations and that the suspect was currently remanded at Maula Prison in Lilongwe.

In the previous council meeting, Dowa West Parliamentarian, Alexander Kusamba Dzonzi, asked the police in the district to issue a comprehensive report on the fracas that resulted into running battles between members of the general public and the police.

The fracas led to the firing of teargas by police which affected all institutions at the Boma, including Dowa District Hospital.

Kusamba Dzonzi said it was very unfortunate that the teargas affected innocent patients who were in pain and found themselves running up and down surrounded by clouds of smoke.

However, following the fruitful discussions held in the council chamber with all the concerned parties joined by Dowa DC, Alex Mdooko and MHRRC officials, five suspects caught during the fracas who were remanded at Maula Prison in Lilongwe have since been released.

The burial of the girl who was allegedly murdered took place on March 8 2018 at Kaluzi Village in Traditional Authority Chiwere in the district.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :