DPP cadets assault case fails to start as Malawi police ‘loses’ the files

A case involving 12 ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) youth cadets in which they are accused of beating up vendors at Tsoka market in Lilongwe failed to start on Thursday at the magistrates court.

Police arrested the 12 cadets last week after beating and injuring some vendors at the market who had gone to the leadership of the market over poor trading environment.

However, when they appeared before the court to answer assault charges, Lilongwe police prosecutors said they did not have the case files.

It transpired that senior police prosecutors from the central region prosecution offices had taken the files on orders from the police headquarters.

Central region police spokesperson Noriah Chihana Chimala refused to comment on the matter.

But vendors who thronged the court made murmurs of disapproval and openly accused the DPP led government of trying to shield the notorious and merciless cadets.

The police wants the case to fall.

This comes at a time when the police are failing to bring to book notorious youth cadets who beat up a Times journalist and harrassed some DPP legislators deemed to be crusaders of Saulos Chilima Movement.

The DPP cadets are also using petrol bombs to intimidate the movement members.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :