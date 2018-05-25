DPP bashed for turning Malawi Trade Fair into political battlefield

A cross section of Malawians are reacting angrily to the decion by President Peter Mutharika and his ruling Democratic. Progressive Party (DPP) to turn the Chichiri Trade Fair grounds into a political battle field, saying this has potential of scaring away serious investors.

Taking up in various social media platforms, most Malawians expressed concern that the DPP power struggle was taken to the trade fair on Thursday where captains of the industry wanted to hear business and not DPP internal politics.

Dalitso Kubalasa, executive director of Malawi Economic Justice Network (MEJN) said the behaviour of the DPP officials is detrimental to the growth of business and economy.

“The country is going through economic turbulence, this was therefore a lost opportunity to instil investor confidence,” he said.

George Phiri, a social commentator said the government needs sober minds if the investors are not to be scared away.

However, government spokesman Nicholas Dausi played down the fears that the opening of the trade fair was politically charged.

“DPP supporters were happy to see their, they are always excited when they see him,” Dausi said.

President Mutharika , who is facing an unprecedented resistance from some DPP members canvassing for the candidacy of Vice-President Saulos Chilima, claimed some DPP members were plotting to sell the party to the opposition, a thing he said will not hold as the party was not for sale.

Mutharika said in Chichewa: “Ena akufuna kundiopseza ine koma ndi inu pambuyo panga sindingaope munthu aliyense ayi. Inu ndi ine tachoka kutali. Ndipo ndikukulonjezani kuti sindizakusiyani chifukwa inunso simungandisiye.

“Komano afalisi tiwasiya pambuyo. Atamwalira a Bingu anthu ambiri anandithawa. Mu Parliament munali ma MP 156 koma 123 anathawa kungosala 33 okha. Koma inu simunandithawe ayi. Choncho muli bho kwambiri kuti muli ndi ine. [Some people want to intimidate me, but with you by my side, I will not fear. We have come a long way and my promise to you is that I will never abandon you because you can never leave me alone. But we will have to leave the Pharisees behind. When Bingu died, 123 out of 156 MPs fled, we were left with only 33.”

His remarks were received with chants of “Achoke! Achoke! [Let the critics leave the party]” from DPP supporters.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :