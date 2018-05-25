Nigerian gospel songstress Sinach arrives in Malawi for concert

Award winning Nigerian Gospel Artist Osinachi Joseph popularly known as Sinach has finally arrived in the country ahead of her two live concert scheduled to take place on Saturday 26 May at Civo stadium in Lilongwe and at Blantyre sports club ground on Sunday 27 of May.

The gospel songbird has arrived this afternoon through Kamuzu International Airport with a full Band.

Speaking with some people who welcomed her at the airport, Sinach said she is excited to be in Malawi for the first time and people should expect nothing but the best in all the venues saying she is prepared enough.

“I am very happy to be here in Malawi, I love the weather and I see happy faces, you should expect the best from me,” she said.

Sinach is popularly known with her hit songs including way maker, great are you Lord, Rejoice, He did it Again and I know who I am among others.

Currently tickets for the shows are Available in different place and going at K6000 standard while VIP tickets are Selling at K12 000.During the event people will have to pay K10 000 Standard and K16 000 VIP.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :