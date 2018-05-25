Nkhatabay man wins K1 million in 0saphweketsa promotion

A Nkhatabay based business man Backford Lwazi has become a millionaire made by TNM Plc’s Mpamba after winning the grand prize in just ended “Osaphweketsa” promotion.

Lwazi emerged grand prize winner during final draw of its just ended “Osaphweketsa” Mpamba promotion that rewarded customers for loyalty in transacting with the TNM Plc Mobile money service.

Lwazi said he was happy to pocket K1 million from TNM in the promotion.

“I’m very excited that I have emerged the grand winner of this promotion. My daily business is to do with money transaction like Mpamba,” said Lwazi when TNM called him to break the news.

Through the three-month long promotion TNM has excited and rewarded customers for their support to the company’s mobile money platform Mpamba.

Speaking during the draw TNM’s Head of Division –Mobile Money Chikhulupiliro Mphatso said the company was happy to give out the K1 Million grand prize and thanked customers for their response.

“As TNM we are happy that the promotion has lived to its objective of rewarding customers for their contribution to the growth of mobile money and financial inclusion. The promotion received overwhelmed response with over 10 percent growth in April over March transactions and over 20 percent growth in May over April transactions registered on Mpamba platform. This signifies the essential role that the Mpamba plays in digital financial transatction,” Mphatso said

Mphatso said since the launch of the promotion in March, the company has given out K9.7 million and free talking time to Mpamba customers who activated their PINs.

“Mpamba now offers improved capabilities following a recent upgrade. The upgrade has significantly improved the customer experience and life can only get better for Malawians migrating to or continuously transacting with Mpamba,” he said.

To qualify for the fortnight and grand prizes TNM Mpamba customers were required to do TNM Mpamba transactions of K3, 000 or more. These transactions included sending money, airtime top up, bill payment and paying for goods using Mpamba

Apart from he grand prize of K1 million two other customers won K500,000 each and another three pocketed K300,000 while five other taking home K100,000 each and fortnightly prizes include of K200, 000 to 3 people, 100,000 to five people and K50,0000 going to 10 people and 50 customers getting K10, 000 each

TNM also gave out three TNM to TNM calling minutes to all customers that activated their new Mpamba PINs.

The promotions run from March to 16 May 2018.

