Malawi Police Hits Sports Big Blow

Malawi Police has withdrawn sponsorship on all sports disciplines apart from football and netball with immediate effect, citing funding woes.

An internal communication from Deputy Commissioner of Police Human Resources and Development Violet Magwaya to all sports disciplines stated that apart from football and netball, other sports disciplines would continue on social basis.

Reads the statement in part: “Be informed that Police management has reviewed its financial support towards sports disciplines. Only Blue Eagles Football team’s (Men and Reserves) and Blue Eagles Netball Teams (Sisters and Young Eagles) will be fully supported financially.

“The rest of sports disciplines will not be supported financially. However these disciplines, volleyball, pool, darts, Chess, beachsoccer, are further advised to continue on social basis and not competitive and only Police officers to be allowed participating in these social teams.

The statement further said only football and netball teams will be allowed to have hostels for their players.

“This change is with immediate effect. By copy of this wireless message, all stakeholders and sports partners to take note. Treat matter important.”

The development comes after four years since Malawi Police withdrew financial support to athletics on controversial circumstances after the athletes accused the management of allegedly sidelining them to be recruited as officers in the Malawi Police Service.

A sports adminstrator, who opted for anonymity, said the decision would affect Sports development in Malawi.

He said: “Police officers must be physically fit. One of the ways is through sponsorship. Police has also produced good athletes in all disciplines who have represented Malawi in international competitions such as Henry Moyo, Agnes Chikwakwa Jamali and the late Mike Tebulo in athletics. Micium Mhone, Christopher John Banda and Schumacher Kuwali in football. Joyce Mvula and the late Conis Mhone in netball. Alfred Chinthere in chess.”

The decision is also going to affect Blue Eagles FC since they need to have a women’s

to enable them meet Football Association of Malawi Club licencing requirements to register for the 2025

Season.

