Malawi Police says crime and traffic offences rise

Malawi Police have registered an increase in crime cases and traffic offence in the third quarter of this year in the Southern and Central Region.

Southern Region Commissioner of Police Demester Chigwenembe said they registered an increase of 62 percent of traffic offences in the region in the third quarter compared to last year.

Chigwenembe said police have registered 2 498 criminal cases representing a 0.4 percent increase from the same period last year.

He said during a regional executive committee meeting at Police Training School in Limbe that Blantyre had the highest number of cases at 208 followed by Limbe at 162 and Chileka’s 21.

In the central region, police said it has recorded rise in road accidents which has seen 33 people killed this year compared to 31 who died last year in the Capital.

He also said they have recorded 1519 criminal cases compared to 1 377 cases recorded during a similar period last year.

Lilongwe police station officer in charge James Munthali said the number of criminal cases the station has registered has increased by 10.3 percent.

Munthali told reporters on the sidelines of the Lilongwe police station executive committee meeting that the development is “worrisome situation.”

He said urbanisation, influx of refugees and foreigners, speeding and driving while drunk are some of the influencing factors to the increase of the offences.

