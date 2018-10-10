Escom seeks Mera consideration on higher tariff increase

Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) has said it plans to renegotiate with Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) for its proposed 60 percent power tariff increase application which was reduced by the regulator to 31.8 percent spread over four years with 20 percent effective October 1 2018.

Escom chief executive officer Allexon Chiwaya told a news conference in Blantyre on Tuesday the approved 31.8 percent that Mera approved would not enable the power utility to address the challenges it is facing.

Chiwaya said the cost of buying electricity remains high and said to attain the ambitions of improving service delivery, the power utility need to “have more money and the money would only come from the tariffs.”

Escom boss they said will re-engage Mera on the matter.

Mera’s decision to trim tariff hike to 31.8 percent followed nationwide public consultations on the application by Escom for the 60 percent increase from an average K73 per kilowatt hour (kWh) to K117 per kWh within a period of four years.

But in his remarks at the news conference, Escom commercial and customer services manager, Wiseman Kabwazi, said with the new tariffs, it would remain relatively expensive to produce electricity.

“Our current position is to go back to era and seek consideration,” said Kabwazi.

He said the current approved increase will assist Escom “in moving towards a cost effective tariff “but that it would not be “as cost effective.”

Mera announced it approved an average increase from the current K73.23 to K88.02 for 2018/19, to K94.54 in 2019/20, to K91.98 in 2020/21 and finally K101 in 2021/22.

Consumers are now paying an average 20 percent more per kilowatt hour for 2018/19.

Mera board chairperson Bishop Joseph Bvumbwe said the 31.8 percent increase would translate to an average tariff of K95.15/kWh against K117.64/kWh which Escom requested.

The regulator said moved to protect the consumer by approving the annual increase based on the extra kilowatt per hour that Escom offers its customers.

Mera chief executive officer Collins Magalasi said the regulator approved the revenue increase to Escom on the promise that it would provide the power that consumers are paying extra for annually.

Escom also told reporters a new tarrif plan dubbed ‘lifeline tarrif; that stipiulates that n customers buy the first 50 electricity units at a base rate of K47. 50 per unit and any additional unit after 50 mark will see the domestic consumer buy a K63.76 representing a 30 percent increase.

