Malawi Police to establish driving school

The Malawi Police Service says plans are at an advanced stage to establish a driving school which is expected to expertly train Malawians in vehicle driving as one way of curbing road accidents in the country.

Police Publicist, Peter Kalaya, told the local media that all vehicles to be used at the driving school have been purchased and that the service is in the process of registering the school.

“It’s true that we are in the process of establishing a driving school. This idea has been there for quite a considerable period of time. We are in the process of registering the school. Vehicles have been purchased and places and areas for training have also been identified.

“We hope that this initiative will help to have well trained Malawian drivers and that it will also help to reduce road accidents on the roads of Malawi,” explained Kalaya.

The school will be open to both police officers and the general public and is expected to be operational by September this year, starting with Lilongwe before extending to other cities.

