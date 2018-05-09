Malawi police transfers cop suspecting of shielding Nigerian druglord Ojukwu

Deputy Head of Drugs Section in the Malawi Police, Assistant Supritendant S. Raphael has been transferred from police headquarters to a Nathenje Police Station following reports that some drugs dealers in Lilongwe from Nigeria are being shielded by cops.

This follows the arrest of Nigerian national Alex Ojukwu, nicknamed “Old Man” on Sunday after the death of a 26-year-old Lilongwe-based Malawian man, Riad Randeri, in Brazil in what his parents and community members suspect to be a drug mission gone wrong.

Father to the deceased, Hanif Randeri, who stays in Area 47 said in an interview Monday that he last saw his son in a taxi with a Nigerian national who is the father’s tenant.

Ojukwu said he had indeed send the Malawian to Brazil on drug-dealing mission but refused to disclose where exactly the dead body is.

One of the residents, John Dzuwa, a relation to the bereaved family, said Area 47bin Lilongwe has Ben infested with drug dealers mostly from Nigeria who are luring Malawian youth into drug and substance abuse.

Police acting Inspector General Rodney Jose ordered the transfer of deputy head of drug section.

A transfer notification seen by Nyasa Times reads: “A/sup S. Raphael from 21/c drugs to Nathenje.”

