Deputy Head of Drugs Section in the Malawi Police, Assistant Supritendant S. Raphael has been transferred from police headquarters to a Nathenje Police Station following reports that some drugs dealers in Lilongwe from Nigeria are being shielded by cops.
This follows the arrest of Nigerian national Alex Ojukwu, nicknamed “Old Man” on Sunday after the death of a 26-year-old Lilongwe-based Malawian man, Riad Randeri, in Brazil in what his parents and community members suspect to be a drug mission gone wrong.
Father to the deceased, Hanif Randeri, who stays in Area 47 said in an interview Monday that he last saw his son in a taxi with a Nigerian national who is the father’s tenant.
Ojukwu said he had indeed send the Malawian to Brazil on drug-dealing mission but refused to disclose where exactly the dead body is.
One of the residents, John Dzuwa, a relation to the bereaved family, said Area 47bin Lilongwe has Ben infested with drug dealers mostly from Nigeria who are luring Malawian youth into drug and substance abuse.
Police acting Inspector General Rodney Jose ordered the transfer of deputy head of drug section.
A transfer notification seen by Nyasa Times reads: “A/sup S. Raphael from 21/c drugs to Nathenje.”
6 Comments on "Malawi police transfers cop suspecting of shielding Nigerian druglord Ojukwu"
Transferring deputy head,where is the head,he too must go to nthalire.
I feel the Randeras are also to blame on this. They knew the guy is a drug dealer but they were still keeping him in their house, watching him using and destroying other people’s kids. Now that their own has been killed its when they’re coming out. Muvi mwauyang’anila time yonseyi pano wakubayani m’maso. Let’s be patriotic aMalawi,osamakonda ndalama nkumasunga bava ayi. It begins with you!! you could’ve protected your son from this guy if you had chased him out of your house
What about the head of that section? You mean the 2nd In-charge was the most influential?
Shame,its been long time we Malawians have taken things for granted,these Nigerians are not bussiness pipo,they BokoHarram soldiers,u will c them moving up and down no one to ask them why they are here and what they are doing ,immigration/police amangowasiya pamene ife kupita kwawo sitingagone tulo,why we Malawians??vuto ndichani tulo timaneti?tidzazindikila liti?ine zimandiwawa,cld there b someone who can make lamulo kugwila ntchito??uyu wamwalira,wina watumizidwa pa Nathenje nkhani yatha,mtumizeni ku Nthalire,Ojuku mpelekeni kwa Adzuwa athane naye,then apaseni a Malawi athane ndi ma Nigerians ena ose then we will be safe
heeee, clean the streets now !