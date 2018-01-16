Malawi positive news in Forbes, local media ‘trashes the country’ —Mutharika

President Peter Mutharika has criticised local media over what he described as negative reporting on Malawi issues “trashing this country”and yet reputable foreign media is focusing on developmental journalism.

Speaking at Providence Industrial Mission (PIM) in Chiradzulu during the memorial service of worship for Reverend John Chilembwe, President Mutharika accused local journalists of ignoring positive things happening in the southern African country. He said the local media focused their attention on negative stories.

He said the media and many Malawians think that by trashing the country they are trashing Mutharika and asked that the tendency has to stop and that Malawians should be proud of their country just like Chilembwe loved his country.

The President said Malawi has done well in tourism by being ranked highly as one of the preferred destinations but local newspaper or any media house has talked about that.

“According to Forbes Magazine Cosmopolitan Travel Guide, Malawi is among the 18 top countries to be most visited in 2018. Worldwide, Malawi is rated number 3 and in Africa number 1 as a country to visit in 2018,” he said.

Mutharika said the numerous achievements his government continues to register have not been given due attention by the media, saying he would not relent in his drive to transform the country despite facing resistance and ‘negative publicity.’

“In fact, my government will continue to fulfil some of the visions John Chilembwe had like constructing roads and empowering the youth with vocational skills for them to be self-reliant and employ others,” he said.

He even blamed the media of painting a negative picture on corruption, saying it is not growing but it is just being politicised.

Mutharika branded as a lie and fabrication the rumour that there are seven cabinet ministers involved in the K236 billion Cashgate scandal.

“This is a total lie; a fabrication of a certain malicious, vicious and irresponsible editor. The anti-corruption bureau announced last week that there are no ministers in the said case. This paper is misinforming the country,” Mutharika said without mentioning the name of the editor and the newspaper.

Mutharika warned that negative reporting “scare away investors.”

President Mutharika, a former lawyer elected in 2014 for a five-year term, will be seeing to renew his mandate for a final term in the next year’s Tripartite elections.

