National Bank of Malawi donates to Pashello Orphanage

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc, a subsidiary of conglomerate Press Corporation Limited (PCL) plc has donated various food items worth K500 000 to Pashello Charitable Trust at Ngabu in Chikwawa.

Pashello Charitable trust runs an orphanage which looks after over 100 orphans and vulnerable children in Chikwawa and also offer support to needy students in secondary and colleges.

Among the items donated include bags of maize flour, rice, cooking oil and sugar.

NBM Social Media Executive Eneless Mlongoti said the donation confirms NBM commitment towards helping vulnerable groups in the country including children.

“At NBM we believe that vulnerable groups especially children should be supported so that they realize their goals and be productive citizens of this country. I would like to thanks NBM management for making it possible for us to support Pashello Charitable Trust,” said Mlongoti.

Pashello Charitable Trust Executive Director Felia Malola thanked NBM for the donation of the food items saying they have come at an opportune time to help the organist ion in providing good food to the children.

“We registered this organization in 2011 with only 20 Orphans but now we look after over 100 children who include Orphans and other vulnerable children

“This donation will help us a lot in giving the children good food so that when they go to their homes, they should have at least eaten three meals here at the centre. We thank NBM wholeheartedly for this gesture and they should be assured that it will be put to its intended use,” said Malola.

Malola said the children attend nursery school at the Orphanage before being fed and retire to their respective homes.

“We managed to buy every child a school uniform because others were in rugs and we thought they should all look the same,” said Malola.

She said they have embarked on building a structure which will house among other things a clinic for the children, a multi-purpose hall and children dormitories.

