Mutharika says ‘sizitheka mentality’ is bringing Malawi down: Lays out his vision for transformation

President Peter Mutharika has outlined plans to radically transform the economy through infrastructure developement, digital revolution, attracting foreign direct investment and a battle against graft.

Addressing the commemoration prayers organized in remembrance of the freedom fighter John Chilembwe in Chiradzulu, Mutharika called for change of mindset for socio-economic transformation based on growth, jobs and tackling corruption.

“Transformation begins with the change of the mindset,” he said.

Mutharika decried that critics are constantly undermining him and the dreams he has for Malawi, saying the “sizitheka [negative] mentality” is bringing this country down.

The President said he introduced the National Registration program so that Malawi must be a well-organized society.

“Now every Malawian above the age of 16 is going to have a National ID. They said there is nothing my government is doing. Today, we can see new roads, community colleges, and rural electricity coming to the villages. And I will not stop at anything until this country totally transforms,” said Mutharika.

He said: “ I want Malawi to be a country with a network of tarmac roads everywhere; a country with no dusty roads in our cities; a country with electricity in our villages; a country where there shall be no more grass-thatched houses. That is transformation.”

Mutharika also promised to create more jobs for the youth.

“That is why we are expanding the private sector by inviting foreign direct investors. We must create new jobs. That is why we are building community technical colleges to equip our youth with skills,” he said.

The President also said he wants Malawi to join the digital revolution.

“For us to be in the digital age, we need fast and reliable internet which every Malawian can afford. That is why we launched the National Fibre Optic Backbone project. This is the beginning of a digital revolution in Malawi,” said Mutharika.

The President acknowledged that there is widespread corruption in the country which also exists in the private sector, judiciary, faith community and in the media.

He called on Malawians to join hands and fight corruption which he said cannot be fought by one person.

“For us to transform this country, let us draw our lessons from the life of John Chilembwe. Chilembwe is a symbol of patriotism, integrity and hard work. Chilembwe was a man of high integrity. With integrity, there will be no corruption. Corruption is an evil and I want this evil to stop,” said Mutharika.

He said “slowly” his administration is “ taming” corruption, saying they have strengthened the Anti Corruption Bureau, National Audit and all graft busting institutions.

Mutharika denied reports that corruption is growing in the country and said it is just being politicised.

The President hailed Chilembwe as a selfless, hardworking and visionary man. He announced that government will build a community technical college at PIM and will be named Aida Chilembwe technical college, in honour of Chilembwe’s wife.

“The construction has started and it is at window level. This college will be called the Ida Chilembwe Technical College. This college is part of technical community colleges we are building all over the country.

“Chilembwe saw the vision of community colleges 100 years ago. He wanted a technical college, and now his vision has been fulfilled,” he said.

The event was also attended by State Vice President Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima , government chief secretary Lloyd Muhara and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president, Lazarus Chakwera who also laid a wreath at Chilembwe’s memorial pillar at PIM.

