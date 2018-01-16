Christians should extend generosity beyond Church – Rev Kanyenda

A senior church minister in Lilongwe has urged Christians to extend their generosity beyond churches and demonstrate it even in their homes and communities where the needy and non-believers need their material and spiritual support.

Reverend Christopher Kanyenda of Kapita Church of Central African Presbyterian (CCAP) under Nkhoma Synod said this on Sunday.

He was speaking during the launch of the church’s main theme for its 2018 sermons titled: “Serving God in word and deed” derived from James 1 verses 22 to 23.

“Your deeds should reflect the word and love for the disadvantaged. Do not only be generous in church alone, demonstrate it also to your spouses, children and all people in your neighborhood, Rev. Kanyenda said.

He pointed out that some people spend lavishly while watching the poor in their surrounding suffer miserably.

Rev. Kanyenda said ‘believers should not embarrass those who have trust’ and respect for them adding people should see Jesus in them through their love, kindness, humility, forgiveness and faithfulness among others.

Touching on this year’s main theme, the church minister said all the speakers that will be leading services both English and Chichewa will be preaching around the theme.

In 2017, the church’s main theme was: “Rebuilding the broken walls”, which was taken from Amos 9 verse 11 and in 2016 it was “Serving the Lord with Fear and Trembling.”

The launch of the theme was marked by performance by Bakili Makuwira, a musician with the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) band, poetry recitals, special drama performance by Chikhulupiriro Sister’s Choir and special song by Kapita Praise Team among others.

