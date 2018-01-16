Maranatha Academy to offer university scholarships to all six points students

Maranatha Academy says it will offer scholarships to students who scored six points in last year’s Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) from all schools to study at Malawi University of Science and Technology (Must).

The academy’s head teacher Deborah Kawaye said in an interview that the scholarships are aimed at motivating students across the country to work hard in school.

“The scholarships are open to all students from various secondary schools who managed to get six points,” she said.

Meanwhile, Maranatha Academy organised a get-together at Robins Park in Blantyre on Monday for the students to appreciate their outstanding performance in the 2017 MSCE exams,

Kawaye said 26 students who scored six points from across the country were invited to attend the event.

She said the initiative is also aimed at helping government in the enhancement of education standards in the country.

“As an institution, we would like to instill a culture of hard work in secondary students to ensure that they excel in their studies and contribute to the meaningful development of the country.

“This is why we have not limited ourselves to students of Maranatha alone but all students from other secondary schools. We realise that it is not easy for one to get six points,” she said.

Kawaye further said she hopes the initiative will also motivate students sitting for this year’s national exams to improve their performances in class for them to qualify for the scholarships.

Three students from Maranatha Academy emerged with six points in the 2017 MSCE exams.

Minister of Education, Science and Technology Bright Msaka is expected to be guest of honour at the get-together.

