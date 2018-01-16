‘Forgive me’ for incitement of rape in my song, pleads hip-hop musician Chavura

Embattled hip-hop musician Mwiza Chavura says he is working on positive impact on society after reflecting on a public outcry over lyrics of his controversial song about rape.

Chavura took to his usual choice of engagement, Facebook to respond to the public outcry over the song, .

The artist speaks of the “experience being a transitional point from negative angle to positive output on society”.

Chavura addresses hypocrisy in the music industry from other artists who wanted to crucify him.

“I have also noted some hypocritical nature of some music artists from my same field. While older people and fans had pity and criticized me into the right direction, it was sad seeing those that have done even worser things pointing fingers at me and wishing for more bad luck to fall on me, some even went to the public and campaigned for me to be imprisoned,” he wrote.

Women’s Legal Resource Centre (Wolrec) described the song as retrogressive, coming at a time when the country is fighting against sexual offences – a crime of power that can be committed against anyone.

In a statement, Wolrec communications, monitoring and evaluation research manager Dumase Zgambo-Mapemba noted that Chavura insulted the modesty of a woman through his song, contrary to Section 137 (3) of the Penal Code.

“Taking into consideration the negative impact this song may have on women, the youth and the public, it is only proper that he publicly apologises using other forms of media apart from his Facebook wall.

“Human rights violation, specifically gender-based-violence [GBV], whether through entertainment or other forms, should never be condoned in Malawi. Let us continue to work together in the fight against GBV to raise a violence free future generation,” the statement read in part.

Section 137 (3) stipulates that: “Whoever, intending to insult the modesty of any woman, utters any word, makes any sound or gesture or exhibits any object intending that such word or sound shall be heard, or that such gesture or object shall be seen, by such woman or intrudes upon the privacy of such woman, shall be guilty of misdemeanour and shall be liable to imprisonment for one year.”

Mapemba further said her organisation’s concern is also targeted at the youth since they are the ones who listen more to the hip-hop genre.

“The youth would or may be misled into thinking that if a woman refuses to have sex, the man is justified to rape her,” she regretted.

Chavura said he didn’t know his song was going to offend women.

“ I didn’t know the concept would be misunderstood. The song is just an imagination, it’s not particularly involving any woman, it’s not meant for anyone to take seriously, like in all my other songs,” he said.

The police national child protection officer Alexander Ngwala said Chavura in being investigated and appropriate action would be taken.

