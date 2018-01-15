Mutharika compares himself to Jesus Christ: Malawi leader says facing ‘resistance’ like biblical son of God

Malawian President Peter Mutharika has likened himseld of Jesus Christ who was betrayed and persecuted by the people he had served, blasting his critics who he said are constantly undermining him and the dreams he has for Malawi.

Mutharika, speaking during the commemoration prayers organized in remembrance of the freedom fighter John Chilembwe in Chiradzulu, said like the biblical Jesus, he is facing “resistance” despite all the good that he is doing for his people and the country, calling for “change of the mindset” to achieve national transformation.

“Transformation begins with the change of the mindset. Change is not easy that is why Chilembwe faced a lot of resistance. I have also faced resistance,” said Mutharika.

,Mutharika said like Moses and Jesus in the Bible, Chilembwe faced resistance but kept fighting “until his last breath.”

“Jesus Christ himself was denied and killed by the same people he came to save. And, do you remember how people opposed Bingu? [Bingu Wa Mutharika] They conspired and he died. When he died, the same people turned round and said he was a visionary. Amalawi timakonda kuyamikira munthu akapita. Tisinthe! Tisiye khalidwe limenelo! (Malawians should stop the tendency to honour people when they die and not recognising them while they are alive),” said Mutharika.

Mutharika stressed that he is facing “every kind of resistance” while he is leading the country to transformation.

“Some said I cannot become president, but I did become the president. Some said Peter Mutharika is economically clueless. I took the badly damaged economy and now the economy has recovered. Inflation is at its lowest point in our history; interest rates are going down and the economy is growing. Our foreign currency reserves are at the highest in history,” Mutharika said.

“We started the National Registration program so that Malawi must be a well-organized society. They said this cannot happen. Sizitheka zimenezo! This sizitheka mentality is bringing this country down,” he said.

“They said there is nothing my Government is doing. Today, we can see new roads, community colleges, and rural electricity coming to the villages. And I will not stop at anything until this country totally transforms,” added Mutharika.

Mutharika hailed Chilembwe as a selfless, hardworking and visionary man who wanted to see this country transform.

“We will strive to work towards transforming this country just like the Chilembwe wanted,” he said.

Mutharika called on the nation to embrace the spirit of patriotism and hard work if the nation is to transform.

The prayers were held to remember Chilembwe who revolted against British rule from January 23 1915 due to structural conditions in the colonial set up and marginalised State policies on land, labour and taxation among Africans.

The revolt ended with his death on February 3 1915 in Mulanje as he tried to flee to Mozambique.

This year’s service was commemorated under the theme “Embracing God for National Transformation.”

