Mutharika adamant on worsening corruption, says no rotten minister: ‘Malawi media trashing this country’

Malawi’s President Peter Mutharika is adamant that corruption is worsening in the country but acknowledged that the vice is widespread, insisting that his government is committed to fighting corruption.

Critics have been accusing the Mutharika government of failing to address corruption, and applying selective justice on the same.

But in his remarks on Monday in Chiradzulu when he presided over the memorial service of worship in memory of Chilembwe, Mutharika rejected reports that corruption is growing in the country and said it is just being politicised.

“Corruption is an evil and I want this evil to stop! But slowly, we are taming this evil. We have strengthened the Anti- Corruption Bureau, National Audit and all graft busting institutions. We have given them more resources. But that is not enough,” he said.

Mutharika denied that corruption is growing in this country, saying what has been growing is “the perception of corruption.’’

He said corruption exists in the private sector, judiciary, faith community and in the media.

President Mutharika called on Malawians to join hands and fight corruption which he said cannot be fought by one person.

Mutharika branded as a lie and fabrication the rumour that there are seven cabinet ministers involved in the K236 billion Cashgate scandal.

“There has been mention of seven cabinet ministers. This is a total lie; a fabrication of a certain malicious, vicious, and an irresponsible editor. The Anti- Corruption Bureau just announced last week that there are no cabinet ministers in the said case. Instead of informing the public, this paper is misinforming the country. We must love our country,” he said.

Mutharika said without mentioning the name of the editor and the newspaper.

He nonetheless expressed his displeasure at the local media, saying it is “busy trashing this country.”

Mutharika said worldwide , Malawi is rated number 3 and in Africa as number 1 as a country to visit in 2018 but local media do not cover such stories.

“You will not find that in our local media because they are busy trashing this country. By doing that, they think they are hurting me. They are making a mistake. What they do not know is that they are destroying their own country. This kind of behaviour must change. We need to transform our mindset,” he said.

Mutharika described Reverend John Chilembwe as a visionary and patriotic leader who worked so hard to transform his people.

Born in 1871, Chilembwe was killed in 1915. He was buried at an unknown place in Esperanza Estate in Mulanje.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :