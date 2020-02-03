Malawi presidential election judgment delivery on course

The Constitutional Court lead judge in the election case Healey Potani is currently delivering the much awaited judgment in Lilongwe as state security organs have mounted high security in and around the court premises.

He said the judgement is a very long one with 500 pages, 14 Font Size on Times New Roman font style.

Potani, who said the court has analysed the importance of the case to the nation and legality of the petitions, said the whole final judgement document will be made available and shared Tuesday by 4pm.

The first and second petitioners Saulos Chilima and Lazarus Chakwera respectively wer in the court along with their senior party officials.

The first respondent in the case President Peter Mutharika is not in the court room but his presidential aide, who is also the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey and other DPP officials came to the court room.

Potani says among the constitutional questions in court are: Whether the 2nd respondent (Malawi Electoral Commission) breached its duty in line of the section 100 & 77 of the constitution,

Whether the MEC infringed on the petitioners’ political rights under section 40 of the Constitution.He says the three Constitutional questions are central to the determination of the case.

At the time of posting this online, Potani was done with introduction and now dealing with the key issues in court.

The judgment is live on national broadcaster MBC, private stations including Times, Zodiak, and MIJ radios.

The streets in the Capital City have been deserted in anticipation of violence soon after the ruling is delivered.

People in Lilongwe were told to follow the judgment delivery through the local radio channels.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :