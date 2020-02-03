Malawi presidential election judgment delivery on course

February 3, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 12 Comments

The Constitutional Court lead judge in the election case Healey Potani is currently delivering the much awaited judgment in Lilongwe as state security organs have mounted high security in and around the court premises.

UTM Party president Saulos Chilima and his wife arrives at court.-Photo by Lisa Kadango, Mana
MCP presidential hopeful Chakwera at court on judgement day. -Photo by Lisa Kadango, Mana

He said the judgement is a very long one with 500 pages, 14 Font Size on Times New Roman font style.

Potani, who said the court has analysed the importance of the case to the nation and legality of the petitions, said the whole final judgement document will be made available and shared Tuesday by 4pm.

The first and second petitioners Saulos Chilima and Lazarus Chakwera respectively wer in the court along with their senior party officials.

The first respondent in the case President Peter Mutharika is not in the court room but his presidential aide, who is also the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey and other DPP officials  came to the court room.

Potani says among the constitutional questions in court are: Whether the 2nd respondent (Malawi Electoral Commission) breached its duty in line of the section 100 & 77 of the constitution,

Whether the MEC infringed on the petitioners’ political rights under section 40 of the Constitution.He says the three Constitutional questions are central to the determination of the case.

At the time of posting this online, Potani was done with introduction and now dealing with the key issues in court.

The judgment is live on national broadcaster MBC, private stations including Times, Zodiak, and MIJ radios.

The streets in the Capital City have been deserted in anticipation of violence soon after the ruling is delivered.

People in Lilongwe were told to follow the judgment delivery through the local radio channels.

12
Fiji
Guest
Fiji

Ndagula makombola, zikatha tiphulise

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
John Munthalika
Guest
John Munthalika

Money talks

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Kapado Chimulirenji
Guest
Kapado Chimulirenji

APM cannot be in court, he is avoiding the likely embarrassment. Today is the day Mchacha will shade tears.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Nsikidzi
Guest
Nsikidzi

Following the court proceedings keenly. Mlanduwu has a very clear ending.
We are voting again.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Aphiri
Guest
Aphiri

you can say that again

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Zeze
Guest
Zeze

Zeze, chigamulo chomwechi mpaka kutenga madam? Kikikikiki. For 61 days you went alone lero mwati mupite ndi mai akunyumba ayayayaya

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Nyadan Tsamba
Guest
Nyadan Tsamba

Why not kkk

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Ibu
Guest
Ibu

Ulendo uno tiziwone ndizatose sure

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Hon. Nyaphapi One
Guest
Hon. Nyaphapi One

I am near a bottlestore ready with my castel beer. Come join me to stop the idiots making an appeal to the supreme court!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
#NextPresident
Guest
#NextPresident

APM not in attendance, interesting times

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Chikafu
Guest
Chikafu

Inu simmazitsata inu, khalani chete! If I have a case to answer Ku court, and I have a lawyer, am free to go or not!
Lawyer athana nazo, andiuza! Nthawi yonse ya hearing ija APM analiko! Kodi paja munalekeza standard chani inu!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Alvinasznee
Guest
Alvinasznee

Am ready with my wife to make love as much as we can . For the replacement of Young’s who gonna die today

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago