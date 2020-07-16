Malawi prison register first Covid-19 case: Release some inmates or risk ‘death sentence’ for many

A prisoner at Chichiri Prison in Blantyre has tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in what is the first confirmed case of an inmate contracting the disease in Malawi jails.

Malawi Prisons spokesperson Chimwemwe Shaba has confirmed.

“It is true that we have registered a Covid-19 case at the Chichiri Prison,” said Shaba.

Shaba said officers are taking appropriate action, including measures to minimise the risk of further infection.

No other prison staff or prisoners at the facility have tested positive.

The development is likely to cause more panic as the Covid-19 cases continue to rise at an alarming rate in the country.

So far 40 deaths have been registered, 1662 active cases while 795 have recovered.

A total number of bout 21532 number of tests have been conducted.

Right campaigner are calling on the government to urgently release a proportion of the prison population to protect them from the current public health crisis, warning that not doing so could be a “death sentence” for many.

Malawi prisons are filthy and disgustingly unhygienic.

