Malawi Pro Tour should be annual event – Kasaila

Government will work hand in hand with Professional Golf Association of Malawi (PGAMW) in ensuring that the the country’s Professional Golf Tour, which was launched on Thursday, should be held annually as desired by the organisers.

Minister of Tourism Francis Kasaila said this when when he presided over the launch of the tournament held at Bingu International Conference Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe where he commended introduction of the Golf Tour, saying it is a spring board for Malawi tourism.

Kasaila promised that Government will work hand in hand with BIPGAMW in ensuring that the event is held annually as the event is in line with the Tourism Ministry’s strategic marketing plan.

Malawi is hosting the Pros Tour which teed off on November 21 till 25 and almost 90 players from 10 different African countries are participating.

Kasaila said sports tourism is growing in Malawi and that his Ministry is excited to collaborate with other stakeholders like PGAMW in the bid to market Malawi’s investments and business opportunities.

PGA African Tour President, Eddie Imsakia was in attendance alongside PGAMW’s board of directors, whose organising committee’s chairman is David Church.

Church described the tour as dream come true and commended all sponsors for coming in their large numbers to support the event. Some of the sponsors include Umodzi Park, TNM Malawi, FDH Bank, Toyota Malawi and Airtel Malawi.

PGAM president Patridge Shycal he was a happy man for the efforts injected by everyone to make the Tour a success, which he described as historical.

He commended all the sponsors for embracing their vision and said they were looking at ways of expanding the Tour.

“The professional golfers should appreciate what lies ahead; we encourage them to make the most of this opportunity by demonstrating their skill and talent as we catapult them to new heights.

“As one of the world’s most popular sport, golf is a major niche for the tourism market with huge growth potential in Malawi, poised to take advantage of the game’s rapidly growing popularity in Africa.

“It is for this reason that we branded this maiden tour; The Warm Heart Pros Tour 2018, which through your Ministry, under Department of Tourism endorsed the tour as being in line with the strategic tourism marketing framework and the domestic tourism marketing strategy, of which the Department of Tourism in the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism is encouraging to develop and promote events to support the growth of both local and international tourism. ”

“You may wish to know that this maiden tour has attracted approximately 80 pros who have come from different countries in Africa to participate in this tour. This in itself would further boosts Malawi’s revenue through tourism and enhancing the country’s standing in the international sporting arena. The tour also make Malawi as the favourite golfing destination,” Shycal said.

He added that the success of the tournament is a testament of support and belief in vision to transform golf in Malawi by catapulting professional golfers from the ‘golfing wilderness’ to the heights of excellence.

Shycal said PGAMW lives up by its vision and mission promoting and growing the game of golf at all levels in Malawi and provide current and future members with the opportunity to maximise their career potential while at the same time aim to be a leading sports brands, recognised as an industry leader who delivers the highest standards.

PGAMW started early this year to promote interest in the game of golf and to protect and advance the mutual and trade interests of all its members.

Shycal said the organisation was also formed to hold meetings and tournaments periodically for the encouragement of the younger members.

